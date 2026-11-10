Donald Trump's Call to C-SPAN Upstaged by Odd Laughing Woman

Donald Trump calling into C-SPAN is, apparently, the funniest thing ever ... or, at least it was to a mystery woman who upstaged the president's rare appearance on the channel.

POTUS placed a call into C-SPAN Monday night -- a seemingly impromptu dial-in to Mimi Geerges' "Washington Journal Primetime" -- and immediately a woman, not seen in the TV studio, was absolutely in stitches.

Check out the clip ... Mimi thanks the prez for coming on -- and, just as he starts speaking, a woman bursts out laughing.

Neither Trump nor Mimi mention the laughter ... instead moving into the interview where the pair discussed immigration, Iran, and the House of Representatives looking to impeach Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

It's unclear if the woman -- who did not sound like First Lady Melania Trump -- was with the president or somewhere at C-SPAN. We also don't know if Mimi or DJT even heard the cackling.

As you know ... President Trump's been on a media blitz in recent days -- including an appearance on "60 Minutes" -- following the devastating losses handed to Republicans in this year's midterm election.

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He also made headlines after suggesting UFC CEO Dana White could be the new White House press secretary ... though White ultimately turned down the job.