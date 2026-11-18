Markwayne Mullin Testifies in Front of Congress After Ground Stop, Tech Outages, Live Stream
DHS Secretary Mullin Testifies in Front of Congress ... Amid Tech Outages
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is setting the record straight amid concerns about the cascading tech outages ... and doing it on the record.
He is speaking in front of the House Committee on Homeland Security.
We reported earlier ... just hours after the nationwide ground stop that left thousands stranded, Mullin used a governmental plane -- at his own expense -- to fly to Louisiana for a college football game between LSU and Texas.
Before Mullin's testimony about global threats, President Donald Trump shrugged off the collective outages that have affected Microsoft, banks, United Airlines and the FAA.
While Mullin suggested A.I. may be to blame, Trump's response to the back-to-back issues was ... "It's life."
This was in contrast to his response to the national ground order -- in which he blamed the Biden administration.
Trump wrote ... "The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster. Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began."
In a viral moment, Mullin laid blame at the feet of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in front of him in a tense press conference.