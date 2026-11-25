A man who took home a $1 million lotto prize in Massachusetts was arrested by ICE agents just days after he took a photo with the oversized check.

Ariel Antonio Velasquez-Morales, who had been wanted by ICE after a 2014 final deportation order, was taken into custody Tuesday ... Fox News reported.

Before his arrest ... Velasquez-Morales posed with the $1 million check given to him by the Massachusetts State Lottery on Nov. 21, three days after he was awarded the prize.

Velasquez-Morales said he bought the $10 scratch-off ticket in an East Boston market ... which is the same neighborhood where ICE agents arrested him.

The arrest followed a brief foot chase before ICE agents caught the El Salvador national.