Play video content Video: West Hollywood Woman Dragged Through Lobby in Disturbing Footage

This is the moment a man viciously dragged a woman through a West Hollywood apartment complex's lobby in an alleged attempted kidnapping.

It all went down on Nov. 15 -- when Kameron McCoy, 29, allegedly brought the woman to the ground before dragging her body through the entrance of the building and down a flight of stairs outside ... Fox LA reported.

Thankfully, the victim escaped her alleged would-be kidnapper, but he eventually went after her.

Det. Brian Huezo told Fox LA ... "The victim was able to exit the car as the suspect increasingly got more aggressive."

Going up to other apartment buildings on her street ... she was able to scare off the alleged attacker.

McCoy fled the scene in the woman's vehicle before he parked it nearby and walked off ... this, according to cops.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department eventually found and arrested McCoy.

He has since been charged with spousal assault, kidnapping and interfering with the victim’s wireless communications by taking her cellphone ... this according to KTLA.