YNW Melly is asking a judge not to allow prosecutors to present evidence of his alleged ties to a gang ... claiming they haven't proven that these associations contributed to the two murders he's accused of committing.

The rapper's lawyers filed their motion in Florida earlier this month ... claiming the state can't bring up YNW's alleged ties with G-Shine -- an offshoot of the Bloods -- because it could prejudice a jury against him.

His team says Florida law is clear ... prosecutors have to prove not just that YNW is affiliated with the gang -- but that affiliation is the reason for the 2018 slayings of YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy.

Melly's lawyers say prosecutors presented generalized evidence about G-Shine during the first trial, but never connected the alleged gang association to the crime ... and they shouldn't be allowed to do it as his retrial.

Back in 2023, YNW secured a mistrial ... though he's remained locked up in the years since, awaiting his retrial.