YNW Melly is back in a Florida courtroom Monday morning for a hearing in his double-murder case ... and TMZ is streaming live.

The rapper is preparing for a retrial, and today's proceedings are expected to feature prosecutors and his defense team arguing about a slew of pending motions involving witness testimony, evidence, and what the jury will actually be allowed to hear.

As you know ... Melly is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2018 killings of his close friends and fellow rappers Anthony Williams, known as YNW Sakchaser, and Christopher Thomas Jr., known as YNW Juvy.

Melly's retrial is set to begin in January, and there are still a few issues to hammer out before it's go-time.