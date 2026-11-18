A longtime 'Grand Theft Auto' critic is sounding the alarm ahead of the 'GTA VI' release ... claiming violent video games can turn vulnerable kids into real-life killers.

Jack Thompson, a retired attorney and longtime opponent of Rockstar Games, joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" ... pointing to Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school in 2018, as an example of the worst case scenario.

Play video content Video: Tim Burchett Says ‘GTA VI’ Creates Criminals TMZ DC

Thompson weighed in after Reps. Tim Burchett and Maxwell Frost gave us wildly different takes on 'GTA VI' ... he says witnesses claim Cruz played 'GTA' for up to 15 hours a day ... and argues violent games can push vulnerable kids toward real-world violence.

He insists there's science behind his argument ... saying video games are particularly dangerous because they're interactive, meaning players aren't just watching violence unfold ... they're actively participating in it.

Thompson acknowledged most gamers never become violent criminals ... but believes those already at risk can be pushed further toward committing real crimes.

Our crew pushed back ... pointing out that millions play 'GTA' without becoming killers. The American Psychological Association has also said there's insufficient evidence linking violent video games to mass shootings.

As we reported ... Burchett compared 'GTA VI' to a criminal training manual, while Frost dismissed the criticism and revealed he's buying a PS5 just to play it.

Thompson says he doesn't want the game banned ... just kept out of children's hands.