Miami Heat Drop Vice City Travis Scott GTA VI Jerseys

South Beach is going full Vice City ... unveiling GTA VI-inspired jerseys, in a partnership that brings together Travis Scott, Nike, and Rockstar Games.

The Heat will rock the new "A Night in Vice City" threads for one night only, Nov. 18, against the Milwaukee Bucks ... the night before the most hyped video game of all time finally drops.

So, what do they look like?

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The Swingman version is blacked out with GTA's Vice City pink and white. The Heat logo on the chest is swapped for "Vice City," with a "VI" patch on the upper left side.

And yes, La Flame's signature logo is on there, too -- the Nike swoosh is flipped!

The hem has Cactus Jack branding, six pink stars and a tag co-branded by Rockstar, the Heat and Cactus Jack. The black shorts with pink and white accents match Travis' upcoming GTA VI Nike Air Force 1 Low collection.

The on-court version the players wear is a little more lowkey, since NBA rules don't allow overt GTA references. The Robinhood advertisement patch replaces the "VI", and the game's map is built into the Heat logo on the chest.

The vibe will feel familiar to Heat fans, since the team has worn its "Vice" alternates in the past ... but the Cactus Jack touches and direct game references set these new drops apart.

Want one? Both versions go on sale Nov. 18 in limited quantities, the day before GTA VI launches.