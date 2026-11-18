Play video content Video: Tim Burchett Says ‘GTA VI’ Creates Criminals TMZ DC

"Grand Theft Auto VI" has sparked a showdown on Capitol Hill ... with one congressman comparing the game to a criminal training manual and another ready to buy a new console just to play it.

Jacob caught up with Reps. Maxwell Frost and Tim Burchett Wednesday ahead of the game's release ... and Burchett argued the violent game desensitizes kids while slamming parents who let their children play it.

Frost couldn't disagree more ... brushing off the criticism as overblown and revealing he's so excited for 'GTA VI' that he's buying a PlayStation 5 just to get in on the action.

The Florida Democrat insists it's up to parents to decide what their kids play ... telling us he wasn't allowed to play GTA growing up and had to settle for "The Simpsons: Hit & Run."

Now, he says he's got some serious catching up to do.

Burchett, on the other hand, compared the game to a how-to guide for stealing cars at gunpoint and shooting cops ... arguing there's a direct connection between violent video games and real-world violence.

The Tennessee Republican even told Jacob he believes mothers and fathers who let their kids play such games are bad parents.

Frost pushed back, pointing out that other countries have the same video games without America's level of gun violence.