Benjamin Franklin helped shape the laws of this country ... but a Boston man impersonating the Founding Father just found himself on the wrong side of them.

Timothy Kingman appeared in a Boston courtroom Tuesday still decked out in his colonial costume ... one day after getting hauled away in handcuffs on two outstanding warrants.

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The 66-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon during a police warrant sweep in downtown Boston ... with cops recognizing the Ben Franklin lookalike as a man wanted on shoplifting and assault and battery warrants from an alleged March incident.

Kingman's attorney told the court his client has spent the past six years giving Ben Franklin tours around Boston ... and claimed the altercation behind the assault charge stemmed from alcohol issues, which he says Kingman has since addressed.

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Prosecutors wanted Kingman held on $500 bail ... but the judge released him on his promise to return to court January 13, ordering him to stay away from his accuser. Kingman, who pleaded not guilty, told reporters outside the court that they were "minor charges."