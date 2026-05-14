Hayden Panettiere's Estranged Mother Rips Into Her Tell-All Memoir

Hayden Panettiere's estranged mom has some harsh judgment about her daughter's upcoming memoir ... accusing the actress of giving her "20 years of trauma" -- and suggesting the whole thing's more about selling books than healing wounds.

Lesley Vogel unloaded over Hayden's tell-all, "This Is Me: A Reckoning," saying, "There is a personality 'style' which manifests as a need for control, entitlement and a lack of empathy. The major fear is that someone will see through the mask they present to the world and discover who they truthfully are."

Lesley told Page Six there’s no fixing the "condition" she was referring to ... claiming years of support and encouragement "will never be enough," and eventually she had no choice but to go no-contact.

She continued ... "When someone leaves, the smear campaign begins; accusations, anger, belittling, gaslighting, etc. are the classic signs of this behavior style. The craving of drama and punitive action is traditional and to be expected."

The comments come after Lesley recently questioned Hayden’s bisexuality claims ... and now it’s clear she’s also upset over how their fractured relationship and professional split are portrayed in the memoir. Safe to say ... this mother-daughter feud looks nowhere near over.