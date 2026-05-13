Hayden Panettiere Laughs at Idea of Marriage With Ex Brian Hickerson

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Laughs Off Marriage Talk With Ex Brian Hickerson BACKGRID

Hayden Panettiere made it clear marriage with ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson isn't in the cards ... despite Brian apparently still holding out hope.

Video of Hayden at LAX shows the actress trying her best to dodge questions about her relationship status and where things stand with Brian ... but when asked about him still wanting to marry her someday, Hayden couldn't help but laugh.

Catch the clip ... Hayden doubled down, telling us she doesn't think marriage between the two is going to happen ... which sure sounds like a not-so-subtle way of shutting the door on any reconciliation.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Still Holding Out Hope to Marry Her TMZ.com

As we previously reported ... Hickerson sat down with TMZ's Charlie Neff ahead of Hayden's upcoming memoir, "This Is Me: A Reckoning" ... and Brian got surprisingly emotional when the conversation turned to the former couple's relationship.

When asked if he still thinks marriage is still on the table, he said ... "I hope so -- she probably doesn't think the same way" telling Charlie he still dreams about a future with the actress.

The former couple was photographed together at an airport back in March -- sparking speculation they may have rekindled things -- though Brian described their relationship now as more of a friendship built on mutual respect. But it’s obvious the feelings haven’t gone away 'cause Brian said bluntly, "I miss Hayden every day."

Still, Brian also admitted he has major regrets about how their relationship unfolded ... saying he went into "such a dark place" involving drugs and alcohol during their time together.

The exes dated on and off from 2018 to 2022 ... before their relationship spiraled into legal drama -- with Brian pleading no contest to felony domestic violence charges and receiving jail time, probation, and a five-year restraining order.