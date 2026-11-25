Play video content Video: Zach Hickerson Recalls Hayden Panettiere’s Final Moments TMZ.com

Zach Hickerson -- the brother of Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend who was with her when she died -- is detailing her last moments in a bombshell new interview with TMZ.

Zach sat down with our own Charlie Neff ... and he described going over to the Airbnb where Hayden and Brian Hickerson were staying on the day she died ... and the tragedy that ensued.

Zach says he initially didn't think it was odd to find Hayden sitting with her legs crossed and slumped forward ... but he began to worry when he sat down near her, and she didn't stir.

He told Brian about it, and -- when Brian lifted Hayden toward him -- Zach saw her face had turned purple ... and he knew something was wrong.

ZH says he immediately called 911 ... and began performing CPR on his close friend. Eventually, first responders took over ... and Zach said he just had to sit back, watch and pray while they tried to save her life. Zach says Brian was distraught and in disbelief during the ordeal.

Ultimately, Zach says he was kneeling at Hayden's feet and praying when the paramedics pronounced her dead ... at which point he said his goodbyes and exited the residence.

As you know ... authorities ruled Hayden's death an accidental drug overdose -- noting she had 4 drugs, including fentanyl, in her system when she died.

All of Hollywood rushed to pay tribute to the late star ... while Brian and Zach received a lot of heat, both from people who knew Hayden and fans at large.

Play video content Video: Zach Hickerson Plans Foundation in Hayden Panettiere’s Honor TMZ.com

Zach also told us about his plans to honor Hayden by starting a foundation to help people dealing with drug addiction ... and he tells a parable that perfectly describes how he views the late star.

Charlie's interview with Zach hit on numerous topics ... including Hayden's mom, Lesley Vogel, blaming Brian for her death and other backlash he and Brian have received in the last couple of months.