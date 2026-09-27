NYC Subway Worker Finds Dead Body In Utility Closet

A NYC subway employee made a grim discovery inside a utility closet this weekend ... the remains of a man who had been decomposing for multiple days.

The MTA track worker who made the grim find had opened up the closet around 100 feet away from 125th Street Station on the 6 Line on Saturday morning ... the New York Post reported.

An insider told the publication that the body -- which belonged to a guy in his 20s or 30s -- had been there in the tunnel's closet at least a few days.

After EMS arrived on the scene ... the first responders declared the man dead.

Despite the unusual circumstances of the death, cops don't think a crime was committed ... this according to the NYP.