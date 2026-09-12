Fire at Senior Living Facility in Chiles Leaves 16 Dead

A fire that erupted in a senior living facility has left 16 dead ... and only 10 survivors made it out of the blaze alive.

The fire -- which is currently under investigation -- broke out at the facility in El Edén, Chile, late Friday night, according to multiple reports.

After the blaze was put out by the fire department, they had the somber task of pulling the remains of those who perished from the ruins.

General Miguel Herrera revealed in a statement given to La Tercera that “only 10 people living in the nursing home were evacuated.”

The Organized Crime and Homicide team is reportedly working to determine the cause of the fire ... and the Carabineros Criminalistics laboratory is collaborating with the criminal investigation department OS-9 on the investigation, according to the Public Prosecutor's office.