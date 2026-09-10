Philippines Ferry Inferno: Five Dead, Nearly 100 Missing as Fiery Video is Released

A ferry in the Philippines went up in flames Wednesday, killing at least 5 people ... with almost 100 others missing as authorities released horrifying video of the tragic incident.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) released the footage on Facebook, showing the MV June Aster as a floating inferno with 117 passengers and 17 crew members onboard the boat, which was reportedly traveling near the tourist town of Coron in Palawan province. The five people who were deceased were taken to an emergency evacuation and rescue center in Coron.

At least five people have been killed and over 80 are unaccounted for after a fire broke out on a ferry in the Philippines.



Footage shows the MV June Aster ablaze in waters near the tourist hotspot of Coron in the Palawan district.



Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/6f7YUMyT51 @JMChyno

A PCG spokesperson said they launched a search party for those who were unaccounted for and have reportedly rescued 43 people so far. One survivor told officials they heard an explosion emanating from a compartment on the boat that holds a number of vehicles and motorbikes.

The spokesperson also said first responders are still fighting the fire, but have yet to put out the flames. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.