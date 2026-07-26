Celebrity Hangout 'The Dive' Goes Up in Flames on New Hampshire Lake

A floating restaurant and bar that's become a favorite stop for locals and celebrities alike was engulfed in flames on a New Hampshire lake ... and the dramatic scene was caught on camera.

According to local outlets in Boston, firefighters rushed to Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton after receiving reports that The Dive, a floating restaurant and bar, had caught fire.

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Dramatic video from the scene shows thick black smoke billowing into the sky as flames tore through the vessel while firefighters battled the blaze from fire boats on the water.

The fire has since been extinguished, and, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not said what sparked the blaze, and the full extent of the damage has not been released. The New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

The owners of The Dive posted to social media ... saying they're "devastated by this loss" after the boat was destroyed -- adding, "Today has been the hardest day in our journey."

The beloved bar continues ... "What matters most, though, is that every single person made it off safely. For that, we are incredibly grateful" while commending authorities for their efforts, ending their statement with "The Dive may be gone, but the amazing community around it is stronger than ever and the memories and the wonderful people & friends we have met through these 9 years we will always cherish. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The Dive has long been a popular destination for boaters on Lake Winnipesaukee, serving food and drinks to visitors arriving by water. The Lake has long been notably a celebrity hangout with Hollywood's biggest stars such as Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore, and many more.