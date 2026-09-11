Wendy’s Manager Fired After Tying Neurodivergent Employee to Kitchen Equipment

The manager of a Tennessee Wendy’s who admitted to tying a neurodivergent employee to kitchen equipment has been fired.

Another Wendy’s employee, Nicholus Murphy, caught the alarming incident on video, which showed his coworker tied to the equipment with trash bags.

According to the police report, manager Michiko Burton tied the employee up … and Murphy tells WSMV she allegedly told workers she needed him to “stay put” so she could work in the back.

Murphy told the outlet … “I actually felt sad for him. I actually wanted to cry.”

The police report says Burton claimed it was for a TikTok trend and was just a joke. When Murfreesboro police interviewed the employee ... he reportedly told them he wasn’t hurt or upset, and no charges were filed.

Regardless, an area manager called the incident “unacceptable“ during a recorded meeting with employees. The restaurant‘s general manager reportedly confirmed Burton had been fired because of it.

Wendy’s of Bowling Green said in a statement … “The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. This behavior is inconsistent with our values and the standards we expect in our restaurants.”

The statement continued … “Upon learning of the situation, it was promptly investigated and appropriate action was taken. We remain committed to maintaining a respectful workplace where all employees are treated with dignity and respect.”