Food Influencer Joe Is Hungry Says He's Shocked His KFC Review Went Viral

Play video content Video: Food Influencer Joe is Hungry is Surprised by His Most Popular Food Review TMZ.com

An influencer who's basically the Steven Spielberg of food review videos went viral for a KFC review ... a shocking result for a segment he thought was so bland, he almost didn't post.

Joe Desaavedra, AKA Joe is Hungry, tells TMZ ... he's baffled his review of KFC's popcorn chicken has racked up more than 17 million views on X alone ... because he thought it was nothing special.

KFC NEW Popcorn Chicken Review | LTO | $4.99 | 620 Calories | Joe Is Hungry pic.twitter.com/JmlyncazZK @JoeisHungryBite

Before his KFC stop went super viral, Joe built a respectable audience in the crowded food reviewer space by taking his duties as seriously as a heart attack ... and filming his fast food truth as if he were freaking Christopher Nolan.

Joe has over 100 food reviews posted online ... but for some, the KFC clip spread like wildfire.

Play video content Video: Joe is Hungry Talks About Being a Food Influencer TMZ.com

But don't worry ... Joe tells us he won't let 11 herbs and spices magic go to his head -- he's going to keep doing brutally honest reviews -- and hold fast food joints' feet to the fire!