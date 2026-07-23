Play video content Video: California High School Student Rails Against Planned Data Center In City Council Rant TikTok/@sadieliftsss

Plans for a new data center in the San Francisco Bay Area have residents in revolt ... but it's made a star out of one teen who's going viral for her epic city council rant ... telling local officials to wise up.

Sadie Cisneros, a high school junior from Pittsburg, went scorched earth at a recent city council meeting ... rattling off all the reasons why she's against the data center being built in her community.

She cites a bunch of scientists who say data centers are bad for people, natural resources, animals and quality of life ... alleging city council members are corrupt and "killing us."

Play video content Video: High Schooler Details Why She is Against New Data Center TikTok/@sadieliftsss

The data center was reportedly approved last year, but residents say they only recently found out about the plans, which call for the center to be built on a shuttered municipal golf course.

Avaio Digital is the company behind the project ... they're calling it "Perseus" and they claim it will have a 99 megawatt capacity. Avaio Digital claims the data center will be mostly air-cooled and use recycled water ... but residents like Sadie aren't happy.

Sadie posted her rant on TikTok and it has over 1.7 million views ... while another video, showing her going to the city council meeting, has 9.2. million views.