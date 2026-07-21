Viral Bison Attack Victim Recalls Painful Encounter From Hospital Bed

The old man who was attacked by a bison in Yellowstone National Park says ya gotta keep your eyes on a bison ... because they can come at ya quick!

The 65-year-old man who was flipped eight feet in the air by a bison this month at Yellowstone National Park shared his story from his hospital bed. Carl Isom-McDaniel broke his femur in four places, had surgery and is now recovering at a Montana hospital.



“They move faster than… pic.twitter.com/oJnnVrWbzu @CBSNews

Carl Isom-McDaniel relayed the events of his tango with a buffalo in a new video from his hospital bed ... explaining the bison was rolling around in the dirt -- not showing any aggression -- until it locked eyes on him.

Carl says he told his grandson to go ... before he started running through some trees, trying to escape the bison before the animal caught up to him.

He says, "They move faster than you could ever imagine" ... so don't think you're outrunning one on foot.

As you know ... Carl was flipped in the air during the attack. He broke his femur in four places. He underwent surgery to repair his injuries.

A tourist was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown 8 feet into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. Professional photographer Mike Macleod filmed the incident and said the bison was "angry, agitated and charging anything and everything." (No audio) pic.twitter.com/ELmHQjvxFj @Mollyploofkins

The bison will face no consequences for this attack -- with Yellowstone officials already announcing they don't plan on euthanizing the animal.

The official guidance states people should stay at least 75 feet from bison ... Carl and his grandson appeared to keep their distance ... though it is mating season, so extra testosterone might have played a factor here.