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Viral Bison Attack Victim Recalls Painful Encounter From Hospital Bed

Yellowstone Bison Victim Don't Be Buffaloed By These Creatures ... They're Much Faster Than You Think!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Getty/CBS Composite

The old man who was attacked by a bison in Yellowstone National Park says ya gotta keep your eyes on a bison ... because they can come at ya quick!

Carl Isom-McDaniel relayed the events of his tango with a buffalo in a new video from his hospital bed ... explaining the bison was rolling around in the dirt -- not showing any aggression -- until it locked eyes on him.

Carl says he told his grandson to go ... before he started running through some trees, trying to escape the bison before the animal caught up to him.

sub Carl Isom-McDaniel Facebook - Carl McDaniel
Facebook / Carl McDaniel

He says, "They move faster than you could ever imagine" ... so don't think you're outrunning one on foot.

As you know ... Carl was flipped in the air during the attack. He broke his femur in four places. He underwent surgery to repair his injuries.

The bison will face no consequences for this attack -- with Yellowstone officials already announcing they don't plan on euthanizing the animal.

The official guidance states people should stay at least 75 feet from bison ... Carl and his grandson appeared to keep their distance ... though it is mating season, so extra testosterone might have played a factor here.

It seems Carl still has a long road to recovery ahead of him ... and he's trying to help others from suffering a similar fate.

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