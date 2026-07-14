Yellowstone Bison Involved in Viral Tourist Attack Won't be Euthanized

The bison that tossed a Yellowstone tourist in the air in an insane viral video will NOT be put down ... TMZ has learned.

Yellowstone Park officials tell us ... no "management action" will be taken against the wild animal ... meaning it won't be euthanized -- and that's that.

A tourist was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown 8 feet into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. Professional photographer Mike Macleod filmed the incident and said the bison was "angry, agitated and charging anything and everything." (No audio) pic.twitter.com/ELmHQjvxFj @Mollyploofkins

This update comes after Carl Isom-McDaniel was hurled in the air on Friday at the Bridge Bay Campground near Yellowstone Lake. The 65-year-old suffered a few broken bones from the scary encounter ... but is on the mend.

The National Park Service recommends staying at least 75 feet away from bison and elk ... and it looked like Carl and his grandson were at least that far away when they stopped to snaps some pics ... but the bison still attacked.

Heads up to folks heading over to Yellowstone ... it's mating season, so the males at the park are likely all hopped up on testosterone!