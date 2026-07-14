Viral Waffle House Employee Rockstar Riley Says He Wouldn't Quit Over $1M Record Deal

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Waffle House better give Rockstar Riley a raise and a lifetime supply of waffles ... because the guy going viral for rapping his Waffle House-themed song says a seven-figure recording contract isn't enough to make him quit his day job.

The viral rapper tells TMZ ... he would still work at Waffle House if a record label came to him with a $1 million deal.

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While it may sounds crazy, Rockstar Riley says he loves his Waffle House so much, he wouldn't walk away ... telling us the work environment feels like a community.

The dude says he's seen servers and cooks put their families through college and pay off medical expenses, all while working at the famous chain restaurant.

ICYMI ... Riley is going viral for his Waffle House mixtapes ... and people are wanting to see his song professionally recorded and used in a commercial.

Obviously, that would be a dream for Riley if it were to happen ... but it sounds like it wouldn't completely change his life.

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And, get this ... Riley has eight songs dedicated to Waffle House ... he says he made them with the intent to hand them to upper management so they could be included in the restaurant's jukebox at any or all establishments across the country.