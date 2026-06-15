French Montana Helping Cab Driver Whose Taxi Was Trashed in Knicks Celebration

French Montana is trying to track down a devastated New York cab driver whose vehicle was wrecked during wild celebrations after the Knicks' NBA Championship win ... and he's hoping to help get the man back on his feet.

The rapper took to X urging followers to help locate 59-year-old Noureddine Bitat after sharing a viral video showing the driver standing in stunned silence beside his destroyed taxi Saturday night.

A cab driver was left speechless and can no longer make a living after Knicks fans destroyed his car 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/HkPdWILdUx @NoContextHumans

The footage is a tough watch ... while fans celebrated the Knicks' historic victory on top of his cab, Noureddine appeared completely heartbroken as he processed the damage happening to his vehicle that helped him make a living for his family in Algeria.

French was so moved by the story, he sent it to his pal Zachery Dereniowski, who teamed up with the New York Taxi Workers Alliance to launch a GoFundMe for Noureddine.