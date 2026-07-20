In-N-Out Fight Breaks Out Between Employee & Customer, on Video!

It looks like In-N-Out added a late-night beat-down to their secret menu, as viral videos show an employee and a customer going at it.

The burger joint brawl broke out at one of the chain's Sacramento locations early Saturday morning, after a customer was allegedly disrespectful to an employee.

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Peep the clip ... both people are swinging, but the employee is the clear frontrunner in this fight. Her coworkers had to pull her off the patron in order to break it up.

At one point the video pans away to show a wig on the floor, as someone seems to yell "throw your wig out, bitch."

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An employee then tries to throw something at the customer from behind the register. It's hard to tell what exactly was thrown.