Jay-Z Fans Fight With Security During Saturday Concert at Yankee Stadium, Video Shows

Play video content Video: Jay-Z Fans Clash With Security at Yankee Stadium Concert

Jay-Z's second night of his three shows at Yankee Stadium was not without crowd drama ... two fans seemingly got into it with security guards -- and were then restrained and escorted away.

The legendary rapper hit the stage at the famous Bronx ballpark on Saturday night and, at one point, Alicia Keys joined him on stage to perform their iconic song, "Empire State of Mind." That's when things got heated between the fans and security guards.

TMZ obtained exclusive video showing one of the fans getting up from the ground with security around them. Once he was on his feet, the fan slugs a security officer in the face before he's taken away by several other guards.

Then another fan is seen lying on the ground with one security guard kneeling on his body to restrain him. We're told he, too, was escorted away.

Our sources say the fight was sparked by the fans not being in their assigned seats and blocking the view of the people behind them. We're told those people complained and security arrived but the two men refused to leave their unassigned seats, triggering the altercation.

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Jay-Z starts the 30th anniversary show with Beyoncé cutting his hair



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/chKzaWKbDC @big_business_

Jay-Z kicked off his "Reasonable Doubt" 30th anniversary concert series with a snip-tease on Friday -- with Beyoncé giving his hair a trim in the stands of Yankee Stadium.

ROC Nation announced the Yankee stadium sets in March ... which celebrated some major milestones -- the 30th anniversary of his debut album "Reasonable Doubt" and the 25th anniversary of "The Blueprint."

Play video content Video: Jay-Z Drops Hints About His Upcoming Stadium Shows TMZ.com

Jay kept fans guessing ahead of his highly anticipated Yankee Stadium shows ... but he couldn't dodge TMZ's questions entirely when we caught up with him in New York City on last month!