Jay-Z Announces Rare Performances, Playing 2 Shows at Yankee Stadium

Jay-Z is ready to run this town ... announcing Wednesday he'll be playing some massive shows in NYC this summer.

Roc Nation posted on X that the rap legend will be taking over Yankee Stadium for two nights at the end of July.

Jay's sets will celebrate some major milestones -- the 30th anniversary of his debut album "Reasonable Doubt" and the 25th anniversary of "The Blueprint."

You can't knock the hustle ... this comes hot on the heels of the news that Hov will be headlining The Roots Picnic festival on May 30.

This is huge for Jay-Z fans, since it's rare for the rapper to hit the stage these days.

His last solo tour was the "4:44 Tour" in 2017, and he's done just a handful of performances since -- a quick cameo during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, a one-off at Tom Brady's Hall of Fame induction, and briefly rapping during the 2023 Grammys.