Beyoncé & Jay-Z Avoided Paparazzi, Attended Kris Jenner's Birthday Party
Beyoncé & Jay-Z Spies Like Us Never Get Caught ... Avoided Paps Outside Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday!!!
Beyoncé and Jay-Z did their best James Bond impression in order to sneak into Kris Jenner's 007-themed birthday ... 'cause photogs didn't get a single pic of them!
Multiple sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... the pop star and her rapper husband pulled up to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's Beverly Hills mansion to celebrate their friend.
However, our sources say paparazzi couldn't get a money shot of the happy couple because they got prime parking ... pulling onto the estate and hopping out of the ride away from prying eyes.
We didn't know Beyoncé attended last night, but we did know a different Knowles was in the house ... 'cause Tina didn't mind photographers snapping a few shots of her red outfit.
Bey and Jay are usually the biggest stars to attend any bash ... though they were among a very star-studded celebration last night -- with Oprah, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg and more in attendance.
The party got so wild cops even showed up to the place ... telling the bash to keep it down after neighbors reported several loud disturbances.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z might want to apply for their license to kill ... 'cause these two spies certainly pulled the wool over our eyes!