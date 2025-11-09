Travis Barker Performs After Running 5K in Santa Monica

Play video content BACKGRID

Travis Barker is putting us all to shame! Just days before turning 50, he ran a 5k and performed for a packed crowd all before lunch Sunday.

TMZ obtained video of the drummer ran his personal best 19 minutes and 14 seconds before shutting down the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica for the hyped-up brunch crowd.

We're told fellow Blink-182 band member Mark Hoppus and UFC Champion Chito Vera were also on hand to show their support.

Travis will be 50 years old Friday, but at 49 he may be the most athletic he's ever been. The artist started Run Travis Run -- a run and wellness experience -- in the wake of his 2008 plane crash, which left 70 percent of his body burned.

Play video content

He writes on the organization's website, "I was told by doctors that I may never be able to walk or play drums the same again. I was never athletic and I never played sports but I immediately had this urge to prove everyone wrong including myself."

He says he now runs 3 miles a day -- even before shows when he's on tour.

Play video content BACKGRID

"I wanna motivate people to get outside and walk or run for a few hours, as well as make healthy decisions and create healthy habits," Travis writes.