Travis Barker Runs with Incarcerated Firefighters He Met Battling L.A. Wildfires

Travis Barker is putting his respect for first responders into action -- literally -- by linking up with incarcerated firefighters behind bars at their jail.

The Blink-182 drummer reunited this week with the men from Pine Grove fire camp, located near Sacramento. We broke the story ... Barker originally met the crew months ago when they were stationed at the Rose Bowl fighting SoCal’s massive wildfires.

Fast-forward to Friday morning, after performing at Aftershock Festival in Sacramento Thursday night, we're told Travis got up at 4:30 AM in the pouring rain to meet the Pine Grove guys at their jail facility to train with them on-site. It was all about motivation, discipline, and mutual respect.

Travis' dedication ties into his Run Travis Run initiative -- a running club he launched to inspire people to move their bodies and get outside, no matter where they are. The club's events regularly draw around 3,000 participants.

Barker isn't slowing down ... he's set to rock a Blink-182 show in the desert Saturday night before hosting another Run Travis Run event in Palm Desert Sunday morning.