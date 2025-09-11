Alabama Barker Shows Off Butt in New Modeling Photos

Alabama Barker's taking her fans for a ride and getting their engines going ... showing off her backside in some sexy new modeling photos.

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's 19-year-old daughter just shared a photo dump from a recent photo shoot with Shane Justin ... and she's got some serious cake.

Alabama's riding a three-wheeler and wearing a skin-tight "Fast Pace Racer Suit" ... with her butt cheeks busting out from the bodysuit.

She's posing seductively for the camera with her hair and makeup done, wearing black heels to make her butt look even bigger.

Alabama mostly posed on and next to a black Harley Davidson ... but she added another booty shot showing her strutting her stuff down a hallway.