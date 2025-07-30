Alabama and Landon Barker Not Joining Potential 'Next Gen LA' Spin-Off

Alabama and Landon Barker will not be joining a reality show centered around celebrity kids that's currently in development -- despite online rumors ... TMZ has learned.

Representatives for the Barker siblings tell TMZ ... contrary to speculation, neither Alabama nor Landon has signed on for the Los Angeles-based project, which the production company hopes to shop to Bravo as a franchise spin-off to "Next Gen NYC."

Production sources tell us the siblings were approached to participate in the series, but they declined. We're also told rumors former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson is part of the developing cast are false -- she was not asked.

Our sources tell us those approached for the potential series include a host of second-generation celebrity offspring: Terry and Heather Dubrow's son Nick, Kyle Richards' daughters Alexia and Sophia Umansky, Larsa Pippen's son Preston, Camille Grammer's daughter Mason, Adrienne Maloof's sons, and "Dance Moms" alum Nia Sioux.

While nothing has been filmed or officially greenlit, we're told the project is still in early development. The show has not yet been pitched to Bravo, nor has the network picked it up ... despite early speculation, it's destined to become "Next Gen LA"