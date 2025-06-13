Alabama Barker Gets Cheeky in Crochet Bikini Night Photo Shoot

Alabama Barker has made it clear she's ready to take some sizzling snaps at any time of day ... and now we know a fire night shoot ain't out of the question either!

Just in for the weekend ... AB posted a series of sexy shots that didn't leave much to the imagination -- and even showed some backside cheek.

With a caption of "The Night Is Young 🍍💋" ... Alabama's thirst traps showed off an orange crochet bikini set -- which was hugging her assets pretty tight.

Play video content

It seems the rapper and model was gifted the bikini set ... saying on her IG Story that "small brands DM to send me clothes." She included a snap of just the crochet set ... but didn't shout out the brand name.

This is the most skin the Alabama has displayed since last month ... when she was scorching in a bright yellow and pink razor-thin bikini.