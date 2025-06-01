Alabama Barker Shares Video of New French Bulldog Puppy

Alabama Barker's newest family member truly is a barker in every sense ... 'cause not only is he taking on the last name -- but, he's a dog whose bark is almost certainly worse than his bite.

The daughter of Travis Barker shared a video to Instagram Sunday ... where she held her tiny puppy pal on her shoulder.

Play video content

It's a quick clip ... but, ya gotta see the size of this little guy -- it's clear he's pretty new on this earth as well as new to Alabama.

Barker captioned the video, "Good morning !! My baby" ... so, her new pup has already dug his way deep into Barker's heart.

AB revealed she got a new dog just a couple days ago ... sharing a pic to her Instagram story of herself with the dog and thanking the breeders from whom she received it.

This dog's certainly going to lead a glamorous life ... hanging out with Alabama as she works to conquer the music and modeling industries.

Obviously, the dog will also see Barker strut her stuff in any number of photo shoots ... like this one she took last month where she bared nearly everything in a yellow and pink bikini.