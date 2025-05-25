Alabama Barker Strips Down to Tiny Bikini For Sizzling Photo Shoot

Alabama Barker's kicking Memorial Day weekend off right ... catching a few rays -- and baring all while laid out in a steamy photo shoot in her driveway.

The rapper and model shared a series of pics to Instagram Sunday ... decked out in some vibrant spring colors -- a bright yellow and pink bikini that covered the bare minimum of her body.

Check out the photos ... Alabama's thong-style bottoms are tight on her crotch -- only barely encasing her downstairs area.

As for the top ... it seems fair to say Barker's one small wave away from losing it and giving onlookers the show of their lives.

Barker laid out on her driveway for a few sultry snaps, too ... including this one where she flaunts many of her tats including what look like wings on her lower -- and, she exposes pretty much all of her posterior.

Alabama's proven she has no problems baring all in the past ... including just last month when she wore a very tight yellow dress to Coachella.

She modeled a swimsuit that provided a bit more coverage earlier this month too ... though it hugged her curves in such a way that sorta negated the whole one-piece design.