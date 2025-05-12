Alabama Barker Shows Off Curves on Instagram, Models New Swimsuit
Alabama Barker Rockin’ Pucci on the 'Gram!!!
Published
Alabama Barker's in full glam mode -- serving looks and confidence in a steamy swimsuit IG drop that has all eyes on her.
Feast your eyes on these snaps -- Travis Barker’s daughter striking all the right poses in a skintight Pucci swimsuit, blending artsy flair with straight-up sizzle.
The swimsuit features a barely-there thong bottom, and Alabama clearly knows it's the star of the show -- hitting fans with a series of bold backside shots to seal the deal.
Even with all eyes on her curves, Alabama's keeping it primped and preened -- rocking a flawless bouncy blowout that screams full-on baddie.
Alabama may still be 19, but her style glow-up has been real -- click through our gallery to see just how far she’s come!