Alabama Barker Flaunts Body in New Thirst Traps

Alabama Barker I'm Thirst-Trapping

Alabama Barker Through The Years
Alabama Barker is feeling herself ... posting a bunch of thirst traps showing off her curves.

Travis Barker's daughter just shared a bunch of sexy photos in a lacy black get-up ... accentuating her boobs and her booty.

Alabama's got her hair, makeup and nails all done ... and her lip gloss is popping.

At one point in her mini photoshoot, she even bent over against a wall ... gotta get all those angles!!!

FLEXING

Folks in the comments are asking Alabama if she lost some weight or if she's Photoshopping her pics ... and she clapped back with a video to silence those touch-up claims.

Alabama captioned her Instagram post, "Cut throat I give him 1 chance !"

Go ahead and click through the gallery to see where she came from, and what Alabama's working with now.

