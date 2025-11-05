Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kris Jenner's Sexiest Shots to Kick Off Her Big 7-0 Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Kris Jenner's Sexy Photos
Mom, momager, or Gen Z’s ultimate "mother" ... whatever you call her, Kris Jenner’s hitting the big 7-0, and we’re celebrating with her hottest, most iconic shots through the years.

Honestly, it’d be a crime not to celebrate Kris -- the mastermind behind the KarJenner empire and the pop culture moments that defined a generation. But today’s not about them ... it’s all about her -- so hit that gallery and give the queen her flowers!

From the very start of the family’s reality TV reign, Kris has been the one watching over it all -- serving looks and power every step of the way.

And LBR, she’s mastered the ultimate glow-up ... 'cause with that facelift and fierce style game, Kris is out here giving her daughters a run for their glam money.

Bottom line, she's not just any mom, she's a cool mom! Happy birthday, Kris!

