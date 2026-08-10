McDonald's Coworkers Get Married at Restaurant Where They Work, Help Clean Up After

Two McDonald's coworkers turned the Golden Arches into wedding arches this weekend ... tying the knot at the fast food establishment where they work together.

Jamie and George Callicoat tell TMZ ... corporate closed down the dining room for their sweet ceremony, but kept the drive-thru up and running!

The newlyweds tell us they'd joked with their district manager about getting hitched at the Akron, Ohio joint ... and Mickey D's delivered!

Jamie and George say the fast food chain provided the decorations, and their manager let kids at the wedding eat free.

But for their big day, the cute couple wasn't feasting on Big Macs and McNuggets ... they tell us they catered rigatoni, pulled pork and buffalo chicken dip.

And while they ditched their uniforms for their wedding wardrobe, they just couldn't turn it off ... telling TMZ they stayed after the ceremony to help clean up.

The newlyweds tell us ... "We couldn't leave our coworkers like that" ... and even the best man lent a hand and swept the floor.

Jamie and George first met through a mutual friend before becoming coworkers at McDonald's, where they say their relationship continued to grow until they got engaged.

The lovebirds tell us they spent their honeymoon at Cedar Point, an amusement park in Ohio, which is where they plan to spend their anniversaries, too.

But they joked that they'll head back to McDonald's for the "monumental" ones.

And as for married life ... ba da ba ba ba, they're lovin' it! George says he loves that Jamie doesn't try to change him, and Jamie tells us she's the luckiest woman ever.