Jason Sudeikis Fan Living In His Old Apartment Got Mail to Him in Epic Fashion

Play video content Video: Jason Sudeikis Fan Accidentally Gets His Mail, Finds Way to Return It Instagram / @taylorpalmby

A Jason Sudeikis fan kept getting his mail ... and thanks to her viral plea, she was able to make a very special delivery to the “Ted Lasso” star.

Here's the deal ... Taylor Palmby lives in the actor's old apartment ... and it seems his address change didn't net all the incoming mail, so she ended up with several parcels.

Being both a fan and a good person ... TP pleaded with social media to help get his correspondence back to him ... and you know the internet was not gonna sleep on this one.

Play video content Video: Viral Jason Sudeikis Fan Hands Off His Mail At 'Ted Lasso' Premiere Instagram / @taylorpalmby

Taylor shared Thursday that her viral SOS scored her an invite to the "Ted Lasso" premiere ... where she showed up mail in hand for Jason.

It was a very cool moment ... because not only did she get him his mail ... Taylor got to chop it up with the star at his own freaking premiere!