Panda Express Employee Stands Over Food While Cleaning Fryer

A Panda Express customer says he was stunned when he saw an employee standing on top of a fryer station and spraying cleaning chemicals as food was being prepared below ... and it’s all on video.

A fast-food customer was left stunned when he recently walked into a Panda Express restaurant in Wisconsin and saw an employee stepping around food as he was cleaning a frying station.



The employee then started spraying the chemical and wiping while standing over the food. pic.twitter.com/z0sgr6dz6O @ABC7

The footage, recorded in early July at a Milwaukee location, shows a worker stepping between fry baskets while cleaning the hood area above them. At one point, a female employee reaches through his legs to place a bowl of food into one of the baskets.

The customer who recorded it says he watched the employee jump onto the fryer shortly after food had been put in ... then begin spraying chemicals and wiping while standing right over it.

Panda Express says it acted immediately once the video came to its attention. "The behavior shown does not meet our food safety or workplace safety standards," a spokesperson said. "We took corrective action, conducted retraining, and reinforced safety procedures with the restaurant team and in the region."

The company adds the safety of its guests and employees remains its top priority.