Diane Warren Rescues Viral West Hollywood Pig Wilbur

Play video content Video: Diane Warren Steps In to Save Wilbur, the Viral West Hollywood Pig TMZ.com

Diane Warren is giving West Hollywood's most famous runaway pig a new lease on life ... telling us Wilbur is officially safe and headed to a sanctuary after his wild sprint through the streets.

We got Diane Thursday at her office in Hollywood, and she told our photog she had no idea saving Wilbur would become such a big "pig deal" ... but she's grateful she and Marcia Zwilling, who helps run her rescue ranch, were able to step in.

Diane, who's a proud vegan, says people kept texting her about the viral piglet, so she immediately called Marcia and told her, "Let's save him."

Marcia ultimately went to the Los Angeles Animal Services adoption process Thursday morning and was able to bring Wilbur home.

Diane tells us Wilbur will now have plenty of pig pals and other animal friends at the sanctuary ... where he's expected to live out his days rather than dodging people on the streets of WeHo.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In case you didn't know, Wilbur became a local celebrity after he was caught on video Saturday zooming down Hayworth Avenue as multiple people tried and failed to corral him.

He was eventually taken to the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter.

And this isn't Diane's first runaway rescue rodeo ... she tells us the last animal she helped save from the streets was a cow that escaped a slaughterhouse truck about 5 years ago. In 2021, Diane helped relocate the animal after dozens of cows escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse.