Russell Brand got some family time behind bars on Thanksgiving Eve ... his wife Laura Brand brought their kids to visit him in prison in England.

Laura was pictured arriving at HM Prison Littlehey on Wednesday, looking somber as she shielded the youngsters from view.

The family visit marks the first time Laura's been publicly photographed visiting Russell since she addressed the controversy surrounding a message she shared from her husband behind bars.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Responds to Prison Message Controversy

As we reported ... British officials launched an investigation after Laura read a message from Russell on her "Sunday Service" YouTube show earlier this month, in which he maintained his innocence despite his conviction.

Laura addressed the controversy, acknowledging the attention her previous episode received and pledging to respect the prison's rules moving forward.

British authorities prohibit inmates from issuing statements that could cause distress to their victims, including using others to publicly relay their messages.