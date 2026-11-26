Donald Trump is kicking off Thanksgiving by carving up a New York Times reporter ... unleashing a late-night rant against the journalist before most Americans even got their turkeys in the oven.

POTUS took to Truth Social at around 1 AM Thursday ... going off on veteran journalist David E. Sanger over an article examining a short-lived stock market rally involving tech giant Nvidia.

Trump accused Sanger of conveniently leaving out what he considers some of his administration's biggest accomplishments ... rattling off everything from border security and crime rates to tax cuts and military victories.

But Trump quickly made things personal, writing ... "David Sanger is a lowlife that only writes what he is told to write by his bosses."

The president also managed to drag former President Barack Obama into his Thanksgiving tirade ... blaming his predecessor for a situation involving unstable explosives in Iowa that the Army recently detonated.

For some context ... Sanger has been with the Times for more than 4 decades and has been part of 3 Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting teams.

Trump wrapped up his post by boasting about his record on the world stage and the country's standing internationally.