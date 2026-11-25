President Donald Trump is not only wishing Robert Pattinson all the best after his James Bond casting ... he's reading his past tweets about Robert's tumultuous Kristen Stewart split out loud.

Chatting with The New York Post, Trump said of Robert ... "He looks nice. You know, I wish him luck."

If that wasn't enough, Trump had aide -- and occasional caddie slash human printer -- Natalie Harp bring in past articles about the actor to decide if he was conservative.

One of the printouts included one of many of Trump's former tweets about Robert and Kristen's 2012 split.

In case you forgot ... Robert and Kristen broke up after photos surfaced of her kissing director Rupert Sanders.

Flash-forward to Tuesday, Trump read one of his tweets aloud ... "Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again -- just watch."