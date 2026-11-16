Robert Pattinson Officially Announced as Next James Bond

The name's Pattinson ... Robert Pattinson ... and he's officially Hollywood's newest James Bond.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday the "Batman" star will take over the iconic role of 007 ... ending months of speculation over who would succeed Daniel Craig as the world's most famous secret agent.

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The studio also dropped a slick new promo to celebrate the casting ... showing Pattinson suited up in a tuxedo and pointing a gun straight at the camera before the screen cuts to black with the words "James Bond Will Return."

Pattinson called the role the "honour of a lifetime" ... adding that playing Bond is a dream come true.

As TMZ previously reported ... Pattinson emerged as a major contender in a crowded 007 casting race, with Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Josh O'Connor and Jack Lowden also linked to the coveted role.

The new flick will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight penning the script ... marking the first Bond film under Amazon MGM's creative control.

Pattinson now becomes the seventh actor to officially play Bond ... following Craig's final outing in 2021's "No Time to Die."