James Bond Contender Jack Lowden Takes Hard Tumble Off Bike, Watch Video

Play video content Video: James Bond Contender Jack Lowden Takes Nasty Spill Off Bike BACKGRID

Jack Lowden, one of the actors rumored to be in the running for the next James Bond, may have a hard time convincing producers of the franchise after he struggled to ride a bike.

TMZ obtained video of the "Slow Horses" star rehearsing a scene in London for the Apple TV series ... when he lost his balance on his bike and fell to the ground.

We're told a stunt double eventually stepped in to film a more intense scene where Jack's character collides with a taxi.