James Bond Contender Jack Lowden Takes Hard Tumble Off Bike, Watch Video
James Bond Contender Jack Lowden Bring in the Stunt Double!!!
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Jack Lowden, one of the actors rumored to be in the running for the next James Bond, may have a hard time convincing producers of the franchise after he struggled to ride a bike.
TMZ obtained video of the "Slow Horses" star rehearsing a scene in London for the Apple TV series ... when he lost his balance on his bike and fell to the ground.
We're told a stunt double eventually stepped in to film a more intense scene where Jack's character collides with a taxi.
Word on the street is Jack's on the short list to take over as 007 -- he's rumored to be up against Robert Pattinson, Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner -- but from the looks of it, he's got his work cut out for him if he lands the part.