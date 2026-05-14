James Bond Casting Kicks Off for Daniel Craig's Successor

The search for the next James Bond has officially begun ... and a big industry name is attached to help on the hunt.

TMZ has confirmed the 007 casting process started -- an Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson saying ... "While we don't plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we're excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

A source with knowledge confirmed to TMZ ... renowned "Game of Thrones" casting director Nina Gold has been enlisted to help find the next British secret agent.

Amazon is keeping any other deets about the process close to the vest ... not even hinting if some Hollywood hunks have already come in to read.

The update is a huge deal for Bond fans ... who have been awaiting any news on the franchise since Daniel Craig retired from the role ... and Amazon scored the Bond IP when it acquired MGM.

The only solid update on a new project since the last film, "No Time to Die" in 2021, was "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve had been tapped to direct the next movie.