Sophie Turner Injured, Amazon Pauses Production on 'Tomb Raider' Series

Sophie Turner won't be raiding any tombs for a little while -- her upcoming "Tomb Raider" series has been halted because the actress is injured.

In a statement to Deadline, an Amazon MGM Studios spokesperson said Sophie recently suffered a "minor injury" saying ... "As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible."

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Sources say the delay is set to last at least two weeks, according to Deadline. Sophie has been doing some of her own stunts while filming the highly anticipated series ... but it's unclear if her injury happened on set or is unrelated.

In the video game adaptation, Sophie stars as Lara Croft -- alongside acclaimed actors like Jason Isaacs and Sigourney Weaver.