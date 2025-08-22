Sophie Turner Spills Bedroom Secrets, 'I'm a Bottom'

Sophie Turner is shedding light on her preferences in the bedroom ... candidly confessing on whether she identifies as a top or a bottom in bed.

Check it out ... while reading a thirsty tweet from a fan -- who expressed a desire for the "Game of Thrones" actress to "top" her -- Sophie wished she were actually a top. As she put it, being a top would be "a dream come true," but she, disappointedly, revealed she's more of a bottom.

For those unfamiliar with these labels, Sophie is essentially saying she's more submissive receiver than dominant giver ... while gettin' busy.

However, ST isn't ruling out a change in her future ... assuring fans she'll update fans when or if that happens.

Sophie's NSFW confession comes amid her ongoing romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. The actress started dating PP back in October 2023 ... cementing their relationship with several PDA-filled strolls.

Prior to this, Sophie was most notably married to Joe Jonas ... with whom she shares daughters Willa and Delphine.